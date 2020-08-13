“The Secret Garden” 2020 film has South Texas connections

KERRVILLE – We sat down with Frances Hodgson Burnett’s great-great granddaughter--the author of the classic tale, “The Secret Garden,” also wrote hundreds of short stories and several other novels.

“Her inspiration came from a home she rented for nine seasons,” great-great granddaughter of Burnett, Keri Wilt, said. “One of the things that was in this place was an abandoned garden.”

The book has been made into a film, when Warner Brother’s brought the pages to life in 1993.

This month, a newer version of the story is out in a re-make film starring Academy Award-Winning actor Colin Firth, allowing the 1911 novel to grow into a new generation.

“It’s been 109 years since this story was published,” Wilt said while holding some of her great-great grandmother’s memorabilia. “To think that a story could last that long; anybody from a 7-year-old to a 70-year-old can relate to the message the garden brings.”

