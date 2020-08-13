This is how hard water can impact appliances, skin

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

After recent months of spending more time at home, have you begun to notice that your appliances have water buildup?

San Antonio water comes from the Edward’s Aquifer, which is lined with limestone. Because it has high levels of calcium and magnesium, it can cause hard water.

Hard water can have a major impact on the health of your home, which can lead to clogged pipes and appliances needing to be repaired in half its lifetime. Minerals in hard water leave residue on pipes and on showers, sinks and dishes.

Kinetico Water Systems points out that dishwashers, washing machines and faucet hardware will break down and require replacement sooner and more often due to hard water.

Unfortunately, hard water can also wreak havoc on our skin, causing redness, irritation and inflammation. Hair follicles can also be brittle and dull due to hard water.

People who suffer from rosacea or hypersensitive skin may experience further issues, as hard water on your face can result in a never-ending fight with already red skin.

Drinking hard water can cause health problems and affect several organs. It can increase your risk of heart disease and cause high blood pressure, according to Kinetico Water Systems.

A water softener in your home can help by lessening the residue left on your skin due to the lower mineral content in the water.

If you are having trouble with hard water in your home, Kinetico Water Systems San Antonio is available to assist you with a free water evaluation to your hard water problems. Kinetico water purification systems minimize waste, energy usage and decrease the impact on our environment.