Culinaria is back with big changes

SAN ANTONIO – Culinaria has always been a celebration of San Antonio as a foodie destination, but this year their mission has grown.

COVID-19 has the hospitality industry hard in San Antonio, along with the rest of the country, so Culinaria is stepping-in to help. The typical week-long event has become a month-long chance to try some of the city’s best restaurants at great prices. Participating restaurants are offering 3-course lunch menus for $20 and dinner for $35 or $45 dollars with to-go options. Along with encouraging you to try some of our great local restaurants, culinaria has set up an Emergency Hospitality Fund. They are asking people to donate to help the restaurants hit hard during the pandemic.

