Custodian spreads kindness with signs, donations + positivity

SAN ANTONIO – Margarita Santellanes is an employee with a work ethic that many could learn from.

“She gives 110% every day,” Northwest Crossing Elementary Principal, Priscilla Siano, said.

“Margie,” is what she’s known by, and at her school she is a grandmother to everyone.

“All it takes is time,” Santellanes said. “I know a lot of people through P.T.A. and all you have to do is ask and companies are willing to give to help the students.”

On her own time, Margie has collected supplies, bags and used clothing for kids in need in her community. She also has set-up motivational signs throughout the pandemic, making sure all the kids feel special when they drive by her school.

“We got a lot of compliments from families when they saw all those signs Margie put up,” Siano said. “She just made them all feel so special.”

Margie says this school year may be different, but she plans on continuing her positive gestures and she knows that the children are depending on her team to keep them safe.

“I look at them as my own grandchildren,” she said. “We need to make sure they are safe here.”