5 benefits of traveling in an RV

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you itching to get out of town this fall?

As we have been spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of us want to get back to normalcy and travel again.

Whether you want to explore a state park or drive coast to coast with a luxurious excursion, there are options to consider to help with the transportation concern.

If you don’t feel comfortable flying or staying in a hotel, here are five benefits of traveling in an RV to consider:

1. RV travel gives you total flexibility.

Want the most flexible vacation possible? RV travel is a good choice if you want to avoid limited flight options.

RV travel offers complete freedom and versatility on your own agenda. Whether you want to detour or leave early in the morning, you’re not tied down to a set schedule with your own transportation, and you can make all your own meals without relying on fast food on the go.

2. Pack all your favorite essentials without worrying about a baggage limit.

Say goodbye to having a baggage limit per person in an RV. Bring your favorite pillows, books, food, clothes, board games, video games and movies, and stock the cabinet with everyone’s favorite snacks. RV travel allows you to bring the comforts of home with you on the go.

RV tip: There is a cargo-carrying capacity limit on each vehicle to ensure safe travel.

3. Reconnect with nature.

Sit out under the stars and soak in the beautiful nature, that you may not get back at home. Staying in an RV gives you the opportunity to enjoy your natural surroundings and sleep comfortably.

4. You’ll get closer to your loved ones -- including pets.

Traveling in an RV is a great opportunity to connect with loved ones, and you can take the pets along, too. By traveling in an RV, you’re saving on airfare, pet boarding, eating out and hotel rooms. If you’re staying at a campground, kids can enjoy the pools, playgrounds, volleyball courts and bonfires.

5. RV travel is ideal for social distancing.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing has become part of our new normal, and riding in an RV is ideal for avoiding crowds and airports. There is also the benefit that you don’t have to stop in the middle of nowhere to use the restroom.

Have you considered what the RV life could look like for you?

Fun Town RV specializes in travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, pop-up campers and pre-owned RVs.

Watch the video above to learn more.