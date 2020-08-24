As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 24, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, schooling from home tips and setups, a brand new Elder Eats, The Look for kids, DIY pizza kits and masks and a whole lot more!

Happy first day of school, if you haven’t started already! We know it’s a challenge...what was the first day like for you and your family? Post your photos and share your stories on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

Want to add a little more fun to your plain, white mask? Pretty Life Girls craft bloggers give us some pointers on how to tie-dye and put iron-on images onto your masks. The DIY doesn’t stop there - you can make pizza yourself with a DIY kit from MAAR’s Pizza & More on Nacogdoches Road!

How about a brand new Elder Eats to sink your teeth into? David Elder heads over to Shifu Noodle, where they’re taking noodles to the next level.

Lifestyle expert Jen Muñoz gives us the 411 on school setups for your at-home learning. Plus, The Look goes to the kids this week! Trendy Little Rebelz shows off their back-to-school styles with Fiona. Also, digital learning tips from Mouse and Texas Girls Collaborative Project.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.