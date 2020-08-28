BIRD Bakery teams up with Texas non-profit

SAN ANTONIO – BIRD Bakery is partnering with Texas non-profit, Salood, to offer a custom cookie with a recipe developed by an 8-year-old boy battling cancer, Drew.

The cookie is just $4 and all the proceeds go back to the non-profit.

“We’ve never done a cookie for a cause,” founder of Bird Bakery Elizabeth Chambers said. “It’s been really incredible from the minute they reached out.”

The cookie includes oats, chocolate chips and caramel.

“I think he may have recipe development in his future,” Chambers said. “He’s passionate about baking and about food.”

Chambers says people are looking to “support any way they can.”

Salood provides financially help to families battling childhood cancer.

If you would like to have a Drew Monster Cookie shipped to you, email your request to bird@birdbakery.com or click here to see other offerings at the San Antonio-based bakery.