Everyone loves a good dessert, but have you tried grilling them?

San Antonio – Kimberly Barnes, founder of Might Be Vegan, shares great ways to change up your normal desserts by throwing them on the grill

Kimberly showed off some of her recipes such as grilled donuts topped with ice cream and a berry rum sauce poured on top of it all. As well as some fun fruit kebabs in which Kimberly used pineapple, peaches, bananas, and watermelon, she then proceeds to top the kebab with maple syrup, lime juice and some ancho chili powder after pulling it off of the grill.

Find out more about Kimberly, her program called “Food Love’, and her recipe ideas at the Might Be Vegan website.