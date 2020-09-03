Find “Comfort” with pizza at this family-owned Hill Country hot spot

COMFORT – Ty and Terry Langston are all about fine-dining. The world-travelers never ate much fast food, and at a young age, Ty (known as the “Pizza Guy”) took an interest in the art of cooking.

“At eight years old, we found him in the kitchen at a South Beach restaurant making foo foo mac n’ cheese with the chef,” father and co-owner of Comfort Pizza Terry Langston said.

So, it’s no surprise this Texas Hill Country hot spot is bringing in visitors from all over the country.

“Some people plan their wine tours based on our pizza availability,” Ty said.

Ty traveled across the globe to learn all about “Old World” techniques of making pizza. This includes a wild yeast sourdough crust that is very much alive.

“It’s 4,000 days old and it’s sourced from grains from around the world,” Terry said.

And every pizza has a piece of her in it.

What is “Old World?”

According to Comfort Pizza’s website:

These old world small communities would share a single large community oven. This oven would be utilized by all the families in the community to bake breads in the morning and bruschetta’s and pizzas in the evenings. The oven would stay fired 24/7, temps would naturally be lower in the mornings & would rise during the day as families stoked the fire.

The oven, known as “The Beast,” is custom-built with materials from around the world and it weighs 30-tons.

“I don’t believe there’s another like it in the country,” Terry said.

Ty spent 16-hour days, seven days a week, perfecting his pizza passion until he found his groove, now the shop is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Comfort Pizza is located in an old gas station built in the 1920s. The setting is perfect for outdoor social distancing, complete with misters.

The also have Skyline Gelato, made just 5 miles away from Comfort Pizza. They have a selection of craft beer and Texas wines too.

Some of the pizza favorites include:

Sei Cheese (not your everyday cheese pizza) - asiago fresco, mozzarella, feta, chèvre, ricotta, parmegiano, mozzarella, olive oil, italian herbs

Angry Samoan (usually ordered extra angry) - italian prosciutto, chile/lime infused pineapple, roma tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella, virgin olive oil option: order xtra angry w/jalapeños & angry samoan oil

Ogni Cosa - tomato sauce, red onion, kalamata olive, mushroom, green bell pepper, black olives, feta, wood fired italian sausage & chicken, italian prosciutto, bacon, chèvre, pepperoncini, fresh spinach & jalapeño, pepperoni, mozzarella & provolone

la Dame sunrise’ forno a legna pizza -fresh quail eggs, black truffled white sea salt, citterio pancetta, wood oven roasted potatoes, fresh spinach, provolone, cheddar & jack cheese

The “Unicorn” - wild black trumpet mushrooms, roasted garlic, sous vide filet mignon, dolce gorgonzola delitia over a caramelized fresh mozzarella & provolone base

The “Pegasus” one of the other mystical Comfort Pizzas. Fredericksburg Peaches, Mascarpone, Balsamic Glaze, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Reservations are highly recommended if you’re planning the drive because they do sell out of dough, but you can reserve your dough three weeks in advance.

Click here for more information on Comfort Pizza.