As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 11, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, we’re honoring heroes here in Military City USA! Plus, Never Forgotten beer, the Animal Defense League’s day of service, music by a veteran and more.

We want to see your heroes! Post your shout-outs to military service members, first responders and health care workers on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

David Elder stops by Alamo Beer Company after the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb to check out their post-climb hangout to pay tribute to the fallen. They hold an after-party every year after the climb to honor heroes. People who attend get a commemorative glass and the proceeds go to benefit the San Antonio 110. This year, the event was virtual.

You can help out during today’s Day of Service by fostering our four-legged friends! Fiona checks in with the Animal Defense League to see how you can get involved. For virtual volunteering options, Retail Me Not has a few different ideas for you.

Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo is helping a Louisiana zoo with relief and recovery after Hurricane Laura, Jen tries being a firefighter with a powerful group of SAFD women and we hear a performance by a veteran/musician, Chuck Wimer.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.