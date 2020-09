SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate in September with four doses of “The Hunger Games."

Right now on Tubi you can watch all four movies for free.

Jen Tobias-Struski caught up with actor Josh Hutcherson, also known as his character, Peeta, to find out what he’s been doing during quarantine life.

The Kentucky-native is all about Tex-Mex food and he is a fan of all things Whitney Houston!

Click to watch the full interview.

For more on Tubi, click here.