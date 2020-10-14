Austin’s Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ has San Antonio roots

AUSTIN – If you’re looking to take a drive for award-winning barbecue, Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in Austin will give you taste of home with their “tejano cooking.”

“I have the best memories in my uncle’s backyard and my father’s backyard,”owner of Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ Miguel Vidal said. “There was always either grilling or smoking or barbecuing going on.”

It was those flavors of backyard grilling that sparked Vidal’s idea to bring that concept to Austin, including homemade tortillas, brisket, ribs, pork carnitas, barbacoa, lengua and those breakfast taco favorites too.

The signature must-try items:

The Real Deal Holyfield : huevos rancheros topped with a slice of smoked brisket, all nestled, nicely in a made-from-scratch tortilla

Fideo Friday Taco: made-from scratch fideo with sliced avocado in a warm homemade tortilla

Pork Carnitas Taco: Pitmaster, Eiliana Gutierrez’s favorite choice

For the full menu, click here.

Fun facts about Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ:

-Owner Miguel grew up near Ray Ellison and Military Drive on the south side of San Antonio

-Miguel graduated from Lee High School

-His aunt made tortillas at a west side restaurant in San Antonio

-They’ve been featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives