Rob the Original gives free haircuts at his new shop

SAN ANTONIO – Rob Ferrell is known as “Rob the Original” to his 1.3 million Instagram fans. He is known for his creative hair art and his ability to create portraits with all mediums - including clothing and salt.

His new location is located at 7708 Marbach Rd., across the street from John Jay High School.

“It’s been a really tough year for everybody, so we wanted to give out free haircuts,” Ferrell said.

Rob the Original won “Barber of the Year" among the country’s biggest influencers.

“I started cutting in the south side,” Ferrell said “Small businesses are struggling right now, so we wanted to give back.”

