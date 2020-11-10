This virtual program aims to help family members, caregivers dealing with people who suffer from Alzheimer’s

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Morgan’s Wonderland may be closed due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay connected to the park and the resources it provides.

Following the success of the park’s virtual Memory Matters Meetup program, the park is now launching MemorAbility, a virtual program for family members and caregivers of individuals with special needs who may also be dealing with Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias.

The world’s first fully inclusive, ultra-accessible nonprofit theme park is available to guide, assist and provide resources virtually until people are able to gather In person again.

The Zoom event will take place Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Session presenters will be from the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG) and the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas.

[RELATED: ‘Captain Inclusion’ promotes superpowers of kindness and acceptance for kids at home]

Morgan’s Wonderland is a dementia-friendly venue that provides a therapeutic, respectful and welcoming environment for people living with dementia. Many of the staff members are Dementia Friends certified through Dementia Friends USA, an organization that advocates in changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia.

Registration is required to obtain the Zoom link. To register for the MemorAbility meeting, click or tap here.