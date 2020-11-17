All proceeds from Southtown coffee trailer go to families seeking asylum

SAN ANTONIO – Tis the season for giving back and at this southtown church parking lot, two trailers are doing just that.

“Ever since I was a little girl I always wanted to open a bakery,” owner Katie Best-Richmond said. “I thought would if we could have refugees that are our staff.”

Best-Richmond is a pastor at the San Antonio Mennonite Church in southtown.

“All of our space and our money is something we can give back to the community," Best-Richmond said.

She and her team have transformed their parking lot into a setting for two trailers, Café Cotidiano and Las Catrachitas, complete with seating and socially distant spacing for people to safely gather. The employees are all family members seeking asylum while staying at the Mennonite Church.

“We are just really hoping that this will be kind of a cultural center for the whole community," Best-Richmond said.

The coffee is all locally roasted by Cafe Azteca and the syrups are all made from scratch.

“All trailers are donation based,” she said.

The newest addition this November is Las Catrachitas.

“These women make the best papusas, so this trailer will also be donation-based and all proceeds help these families gain financial independence,” Best-Richmond said.

The outdoor area also has a stage for musicians and a backdrop for local artists to share their work.

