Comfort food, San Antonio-style

Recipes: Beef caldo by Pico de Gallo + leftover turkey pozole

SAN ANTONIO – La Familia Cortez shares recipes for beef caldo and an idea for that leftover turkey.

You can find this caldo at Pico de Gallo in downtown San Antonio. Watch the video above for the recipe. “Leftover King” Gilbert de la Peña, recommends leaving the vegetables nice and chunky to get the right rustic taste.

He also recommends shredding your leftover Thanksgiving turkey and using it to make pozole. La Familia Cortez sells a menudo soup base for the pozole at H-E-B. You can find it here.

