SAN ANTONIO – Santa on a face mask. Trash on an ornament. If there’s a mood for 2020, it’s dumpster fire.

This holiday season, you can learn how to make your own dumpster fire ornament and Santa beard mask with Abby’s Attic Sewing School. The school offers private video lessons online.

Watch the video above to learn how to make a Santa beard mask and other entertaining crafts to celebrate this dubious holiday season.

