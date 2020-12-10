Get a free cycling class & give back for the holidays

SAN ANTONIO – Get a free cycling class and a chance to win some great prizes from local San Antonio shops. All you have to do is sign up, and bring a free unwrapped gift to Joyride’s 5th Annual Toyride.

It’s happening, Saturday, December 12 at the old Cavender Cadillac building on Broadway. Joyride is partnering with SA Hope Foundation to make sure struggling San Antonio families can provide toys to their children for the holidays.

It’s in an open air location to provide lots of room for social distancing. Sign up at JoyRide Cycling + Fitness (joyridestudio.com) to join this fun way to do some good this holiday season.