As seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 21, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, a local chef competing on “Hell’s Kitchen,” Texas Tripping at Rock Harbour, Thirsty Thursday near The Pearl and more.

Chef Mary Lou Davis, of Whiskey Cake, is coming to Market Square today to talk about her experience on “Hell’s Kitchen” with Gordon Ramsay and she’s going to be sharing a healthy recipe with us. See how you can “geek out” with chef Davis here.

Jen takes us “Texas Trippin’” to Rock Harbour Hill Country Lodge. You don’t want to miss this!

Plus, Thirsty Thursday at Down on Grayson and a one-man virtual show you can watch from the comfort of your couch about the first African American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.