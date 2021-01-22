Have weekend plans? These ‘Wild Days’ are fun for people of all ages

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Wild animals, wild coasters, wild days!

SeaWorld San Antonio’s celebration of wild animals and wild coasters returns on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 31.

The park is not only celebrating nature and conservation efforts, but also some really exciting rides in Texas.

Guests can enjoy special presentations and up-close animal appearances from SeaWorld’s own Animal Ambassador Team, and from the San Antonio Zoo.

Additionally, you can experience Flying High, a live show introducing guests to feathered friends from Last Chance Forever, an organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and return of sick, injured and orphaned birds of prey.

To learn more, click or tap here.