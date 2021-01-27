Where you can score 5-appetizer Super Botana pack, gallon margaritas

SAN ANTONIO – Can’t decide between quesadillas, poppers, chicken fingers, flautas and chips and dip for the game? Mi Familia at The Rim and Mi Tierra at Market Square have you covered with their Super Botana pack.

Each Super Botana pack includes:

6 beef quesadillas

6 flautas

5 chicken tenders

8 poppers

Guacamole

Salsa

Queso

Tortilla chips

Dips

You can pick up the pack to-go or order delivery via DoorDash for $27.95. To wash it all down, Mi Tierra and Mi Familia at The Rim also offer gallon margarita kits, too.

To pre-order, call (210) 225-1262 or email guestservice@lafamiliacortez.com, and for more information visit the La Familia Cortez website.