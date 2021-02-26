Recipe: Venison chili for less than $3

SAN ANTONIO – Beans or no beans? The Texas chili debate rages on.

But either way you’re making it, you can save a pretty penny on this $3 venison chili recipe by Chef Brian West. Watch the video above for tips from the chef.

Venison chili

Total recipe cost: $2.96

Yields 1 quart/3 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 pound venison chili meat

4 ounces red chili paste

1/2 onion, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, roasted

1 tablespoon chili powder

Tabasco sauce, to taste

3/8 teaspoon Mexican oregano

1 tablespoon cumin

8 ounces chicken stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 ounce molasses

Goat cheese, for topping

Directions:

In a large pot add the chili meat and cook it in batches until it is browned (do not steam).

Add the chili paste, onion, garlic, chili powder, Tabasco, oregano and cumin.

Cook for 5 minutes or until the onion is wilted. Add the chicken stock and simmer for 45 minutes to an hour, until meat is tender (do not boil).

Add in molasses. Serve with tamales.

