SA mom creates new way to keep kids busy for hours & off the devices

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mom is bringing back a classic.
Destiny Capps started making homemade play dough kits for family and friends. Everyone fell in love with them and suggested, she should start selling them. That was about 6 months ago, now business is booming and the collection of kits keeps growing.
From an ocean adventure to space exploration to a unicorn fantasy, the play dough kits from Capptivating Play ignite a child’s imagination. Each kit allows your child to create their own world centered around a different theme. The kits come with two playdough jars, lots of figures and toys and some cookie cutters to help shape their creations.
It’s all about sensory play, any activity that stimulates a child’s five senses and encourages movement and balance. It’s a refreshing way to bring back active play time and put down those devices.
The new Easter kit just launched, but there are so many kits to choose from that your child could play with a different one every week and never get bored.