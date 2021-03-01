SA mom creates new way to keep kids busy for hours & off the devices

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mom is bringing back a classic.

Destiny Capps started making homemade play dough kits for family and friends. Everyone fell in love with them and suggested, she should start selling them. That was about 6 months ago, now business is booming and the collection of kits keeps growing.

From an ocean adventure to space exploration to a unicorn fantasy, the play dough kits from Capptivating Play ignite a child’s imagination. Each kit allows your child to create their own world centered around a different theme. The kits come with two playdough jars, lots of figures and toys and some cookie cutters to help shape their creations.

Capptivating Play - dino kit (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s all about sensory play, any activity that stimulates a child’s five senses and encourages movement and balance. It’s a refreshing way to bring back active play time and put down those devices.

Capptivating Play - Easter Kit (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The new Easter kit just launched, but there are so many kits to choose from that your child could play with a different one every week and never get bored.