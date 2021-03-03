5 DIY activities for spring break camp at home

SAN ANTONIO – When you’re a mon to 4 young boys, including a set of triplets, you learn to laugh, let things go and get creative.

San Antonio mom, Christie Cuthbert, is using her wildly fantastic journey through motherhood to help others. She’s written multiple books and her latest is the first one made for children. “The Mischief Makers” is a story of 4 brothers who can’t help but get up to shenanigans (guess where she got the inspiration). It’s a funny story but also teaches about character building and telling the truth. If your child wants to have even more fun, they can become Mischief Maker Book Club Members. They’ll receive monthly emails with jokes, pranks, science experiments and more.

"The Mischief Makers" from Christie Cuthbert (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Her first book, “Mom! I Farted in Church” is as fun as it sounds. It’s about one mama’s journey of learning to laugh and let things go. It’s part comedic memoir and part motherhood advice.

Speaking of advice, she’s has a little bit for helping you survive spring break. Get creative!

Here’s a few ideas from Christie Cuthbert for making your own DIY spring break camp at home:

1. Drive in movie night: Let the kids decorate large moving boxes into cars then create a popcorn bar for them to enjoy a drive-in movie.

Box Car Drive in by Christie Cuthbert (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

2. Physical fitness scavenger hunt: Set up a scavenger hunt throughout your yard with rhyming clues. At each stop the kids must do some sort of physical activity (push-ups, jumping jacks). Make the exercises silly for fun. For example, jumping jacks while spinning, push-ups while balancing a banana on your booty. Silly makes kids happy.

Scavenger Hunt from Christie Cuthbert (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

3. Hiking turned art project: Keep the kids engaged on one of our many beautiful local hiking spots by searching for treasures along the way (make a masking tape bracelet to store leaves and feathers). Give them your phone to photograph something they find beautiful. Then use the treasures they find to decorate a frame when you get home.

Treasure Hunt Hike by Christie Cuthbert (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

4. Lesson in kindness. Take large banner paper and trace your kids with their arms stretched out in a hug. Have them color themselves and write a nice note to someone they’re thinking about. Stick them in the mail and “send a hug.”

You can also roll up dollar bills and tape them throughout town with a note mentioning it’s a random act of kindness and to pay it forward.

Mail a Hug by Christie Cuthbert (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

5. Inventors Day: Gather all sorts of supplies from around the house, some glue and tape and let them go wild, creating any invention of their choice.

Inventor's Afternoon by Christie Cuthbert (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For more from Christie Cuthbert you can listen to her podcast, “Laughing all the way.” It’s free for a limited time, until April 2021.