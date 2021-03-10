Recipe: Irish beef & beer stew, perfect for St. Patrick’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – With St. Patrick’s Day just a week away, Beef Loving Texans is bringing the Emerald Isle to you with a traditional Irish recipe your family will love.

As registered dietitian Shalene McNeill, PhD, tells us, there’s no greater comfort food than a hearty beef stew. The beer gives the sauce a rich, deep flavor, and the beef is slow cooked and pull-apart tender.

But even though it contains beer, McNeill assures us that this recipe (below) is still family friendly. The ingredients simmer low and slow and as they cook, the alcohol evaporates.

The recipe also calls for chuck roast, an affordable and nutrient dense beef cut and one of McNeill’s favorites to use when cooking. In fact, all of these ingredients can be found at your neighborhood grocery store.

Irish beef & beer stew

Ingredients:

2 pounds beef chuck roast, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 onion, diced

1/2 pound button mushrooms, sliced

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

12-ounce can dark beer, like Guinness (1)

1 parsnip, diced

1 turnip, diced

1 pound red-skinned potatoes, diced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

3 cups beef stock

Directions:

1. Season beef chuck roast cubes with salt and black pepper to taste. Heat oil in a large stockpot over high heat. Sear cubes until brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove cubes from pan and set aside.

2. Turn heat down to medium; add onions, mushrooms, and garlic to the pot and cook until lightly browned, about 4 to 5 minutes.

3. Pour beer into the pot and stir, scraping up and dissolving any browned bits of food into the liquid. Stir in tomato paste, thyme, turnips, parsnips, potatoes, salt and pepper. Add back in beef cubes and add enough beef broth to cover all ingredients, about 3 cups.

4. Bring stew to a gentle simmer, stirring to combine; reduce heat to low and cover pot. Simmer stew until beef is fork-tender, about 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

5. Remove cover and raise heat to medium-high. Bring stew to a low boil and cook until stew has slightly thickened, 5 to 6 minutes (this is important so your sauce isn’t too thin and watery). Remove from heat and adjust salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

More info:

In addition to this beef stew recipe, Beef Loving Texans has a number of other Irish-inspired recipes with a Texan twist, like stout braised corned beef tacos with fiery cabbage slaw. You can find all kinds of recipes spanning different cuisines, styles and flavors on the Beef Loving Texans website.

