Recipe: Caribbean flank steak with coconut rice

SAN ANTONIO – Take your taste buds to the tropics this summer with a delicious recipe by Beef Loving Texans.

With coconut rice and pineapple, this hearty dish will soon be a family favorite. Check out the recipe below.

Caribbean flank steak with coconut rice

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)

1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple

For the marinade:

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon Caribbean jerk seasoning

For the coconut rice:

2 cups water

1 cup uncooked brown rice

3 tablespoons shredded coconut, toasted

2 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup juice for marinade; discard excess juice. Reserve crushed pineapple for coconut rice.

Combine marinade ingredients and reserved pineapple juice in small bowl. Place beef flank steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Prepare coconut rice. Combine water and rice in medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 35 to 45 minutes or until rice is tender. Remove from heat. Stir in reserved pineapple, coconut, almonds and cilantro. Season with salt, as desired.

Meanwhile, remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.

Carve steak across the grain into thin slices. Serve with rice.

Nutrition facts here.

