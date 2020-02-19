Recipe: Slow cooker brisket sofrito

SAN ANTONIO – Happy National Slow Cooker Month! Today, we’re celebrating with Beef Loving Texans’ slow cooker brisket sofrito. Check out the recipe below.

Slow cookers can make so much more than soups and stews. According to Beef Loving Texans, low-and-slow cooking brings out the flavors in food, tenderizes meat and makes dinnertime easy.

Slow cooker brisket sofrito is a Tex-Mex meal best enjoyed on a cool winter night, like tonight, and it’s perfect for families on-the-go. Simply add all the ingredients into your slow cooker before you leave in the morning and you’ll have a delicious dinner ready to go when you get home.

For more recipes spanning different cuisines, styles and flavors, check out the Beef Loving Texans website .

Slow cooker brisket sofrito

Yields 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

• 3 pounds brisket

• 1 large onion, sliced

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 12 ounce jar tomato sofrito

• 2 teaspoons salt, plus extra after cooking

• 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, plus extra after cooking

• 1 teaspoon ground chipotle chile (or more for an extra kick)

Directions:

Season brisket on both sides with salt and pepper.

Place onion and garlic in 3 ½-5 quart slow cooker. Place brisket on onions and garlic, fat side up. Pour sofrito over brisket and sprinkle chipotle chili over sauce. Cover and cook on low 9-10 hours or until brisket is fork tender.

Carefully remove brisket from cooker with as little sauce as possible. Place on cutting board and cut into three pieces across the grain. Shred beef with two forks and return to cooker. Stir into sauce and season with salt and pepper (and a little more chipotle seasoning if you like it spicy).

Serve with flour tortillas and other desired toppings.

*For a healthier option, substitute flour tortillas with corn or serve it over fresh salad with your favorite mixed vegetables.