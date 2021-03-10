SA Live Spring Break SeaWorld San Antonio Sweepstakes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for something fun to do for spring break?

You can win four tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio!

SeaWorld San Antonio is open daily for spring break operation thru March 21st, with hours being from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Guests looking for adventure can feel the rush of the park’s newest thrilling ride, The Texas Stingray— the longest, tallest, and fastest wooden roller coaster in Texas. It joins an impressive lineup of heart-pounding rides including WaveBreaker: the Rescue Coaster, The Great White and The Steel Eel.

To enter the sweepstakes, enter the form below. Learn more about SeaWorld San Antonio here.