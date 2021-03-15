SA Vegan Bakery gives discount to SA Live viewers

SAN ANTONIO – First things first, the discount! If you order online from Southern Roots Vegan Bakery during the next 48 hours (posted on March 15, 2021) you can get a 10% discount on your order if you use the code “SALIVE”.

SOUTHERN ROOTS VEGAN BAKERY (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

They’re spreading the love after a stellar year. The first boost came after social media star and well-known vegan, Tabitha Brown reviewed their donuts on her social media channels. Many of her 5 million followers on TikTok and more than 3 million on Instagram, went to work ordering up delicious dessert from this San Antonio bakery.

SOUTHERN ROOTS VEGAN BAKERY DONUTS (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After that, the love and the sales kept coming. Southern Roots Vegan Bakery was nominated as Best Vegan Bakery in the country by Vegnews.

Ad

Meet owners Cara & Marcus for yourself and try their desserts and the First ever Vegan Family Reunion this Sunday, March 21. It’s a first-of-it’s-kind event featuring all black-owned and vegan businesses. It’s happening at The Cherrity Bar, located at 302 Montana St. from Noon to 3 p.m.