As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 16, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., spring herbs and their Irish history, Irish dancing and music, a healthy green smoothie recipe and more.

Speaking of green, only one day until St. Patrick’s Day! What’s your favorite thing that’s green? Let us know @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Only 1 day until St. Patrick's Day! What's your favorite green thing? 🍀🍀🍀



Tag us @saliveksat + look for your answers from 1-2 p.m. today on @ksatnews! pic.twitter.com/V9st5AQMkj — SA Live (@SALiveKSAT) March 16, 2021

Uprooted Gardens shares tips about planting spring herbs and a recipe for cooking them. Plus, Jane McDaniel with the Irish Cultural Society of San Antonio shares the rich history of Irish herbs at San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Ad

We’re going to see performances by the Inishfree School of Irish Dancing and the band St. James’s Gate.

Want something green in your smoothie? Jen shares a healthy recipe from Life Time for National Nutrition Month.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.