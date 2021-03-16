Recipe: Green Smoothie

SAN ANTONIO – Registered dietician with Lifetime Paul Kriegler shares this easy smoothie that is packed with all your green needs to stay fit this spring.

Makes one serving

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 serving vanilla Life Time Protein Powder

1/2 small green apple, chopped

2 celery stalks, diced

1 lime, juiced

1 big handful of organic spinach or other greens, such as kale

10–12 fresh mint leaves

1–1.5 cups unsweetened almond or coconut milk

3–5 ice cubes

1/2 avocado (optional)

1 pinch sea salt (optional)

Directions

Blend and enjoy.

Pro tip: Pre-chop and freeze the apple, celery, and greens for faster prep. You could also consider freezing the lime juice and mint leaves together in ice cube trays for easier blending without extra ice.