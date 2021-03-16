Sound Session: St. James’s Gate performs set of Irish reels

SAN ANTONIO – We’re celebrating the culture of Ireland this week ahead of St. Paddy’s Day with a Sound Session performance by a local Irish folk band, St. James’s Gate.

According to the band’s website, it was the first American band to win the All-Ireland Music Competition for Instrumental Group back in 1986.

Cliff Moses and Tom McMasters are founding members. Long-time member Mark Stone joined the group in 1987. Erik Tullberg is the newest member of the group. Over the years, the band has produced six albums.

Watch the band perform a set of Irish reels in the video above.

Related: