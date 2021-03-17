As seen on SA Live - St. Patrick’s Day - Wednesday, March 17, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re celebrating all things Irish in a special St. Patrick’s Day show!

Cakes by Tori Elizabeth is make St. Paddy’s-themed cupcakes with us and she’s giving away a cake on her instagram! Check out the post below for details.

Meanwhile, Jen is making whoopie pies with Irish cream filling for the occasion with teacher-turned-food-blogger John Kanell. He made a cake for Reese Witherspoon!

An expert Irish cocktail maker from Tullamore D.E.W. is stopping by to make some tasty beverages with whiskey, Abby’s Attic Sewing & Crafting Studio shows us how to make our own clovers from cloth and Beef Loving Texans share a delicious recipe for Irish beef and beer stew.

Plus, a special St. Paddy’s Day performance by Irish folk/rock band The Naggins. You can follow them on Facebook.

