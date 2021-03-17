Tutorial: Cute cupcakes for St. Patrick’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a pot o’ gold on every one of these cupcakes!

Allie Olguin with Cakes by Tori Elizabeth shows us how to make cute St. Patrick’s Day-themed cupcakes with things you might already have at home.

When you order from Cakes by Tori Elizabeth, you’re supporting a local business. Olguin’s husband does the baking and she does the decorating. She even decorated her own wedding cake!

For more information, check out her Instagram page, and there’s still a few minutes to enter her St. Paddy’s cake giveaway! Just follow Olguin’s directions on her Instagram post (below) before 4 p.m. today.