The Look: Easter fashion for less than $10

SAN ANTONIO – You don’t need to spend big bucks to look fashionable on Easter Sunday. Just hop on over to Goodwill San Antonio for deals that will make every-”bunny” happy for the holiday.

“Easter marks the beginning of the spring season, a new season, and especially as our community recovers from the COVID pandemic, we want to have fun with clothes again,” said Penny Benavidez, director of public relations with Goodwill San Antonio.

Watch the video above to see how you can piece together stylish Easter outfits for less than $10 at Goodwill San Antonio. You can even find vintage designer purses and hats for less than 20% of their original prices. We call those “Easter keepers.” 😉

Happy Easter!

Related articles: