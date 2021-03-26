How to make your herbs last all spring

SAN ANTONIO – These planting tips are the root of a successful spring garden.

Whether you were born with a “green thumb” or not you can easily grow herbs with help from Uprooted Gardens. Co-founder Liz Campanella explains the proper way to plant and care for herbs like oregano, thyme and parsley so that you can grow and regrow them all season long.

Uprooted Gardens began with the idea that everyone can grow something edible somewhere. They believe that with a little help and good soil, anyone can grow their own food!

For more information on Uprooted Gardens, click here.

To see how these herbs can be turned into a butter, click the link below.

https://www.ksat.com/sa-live/2021/03/26/how-to-make-a-herb-butter/