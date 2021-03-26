How to make a herb butter

SAN ANTONIO – There is never a “dill” moment when it comes to gardening.

Ivy Campanella with Uprooted Gardens offers some sage advice on harvesting the fresh spring herbs you have just planted. If you pull from the correct parts of herbs like oregano, thyme and parsley they will regrow and last a long time.

Ivy, also, shares a recipe, in the video above, for turning your herbs into a seasoned butter to use with your meals this spring.

Uprooted Gardens began with the idea that everyone can grow something edible somewhere. They believe that with a little help and good soil, anyone can grow their own food!

