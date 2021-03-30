Too Faced Cosmetics co-founder shares his baking tips + tricks in time for Easter

SAN ANTONIO – From cosmetics to cookies--co-founder of Too Faced Cosmetics, Jerrod Blandino, is combining his love for colors and cooking.

“I’ve always been putting wonderful delicious ingredients into my makeup, like we have a whole line of chocolate bronzers, I have the best-selling peach palettes,” Blandino said. “For me, I’m inspired by food to create color, color creates my bakes and in the end it’s fun, delicious and we all have a great time.”

On his IGTV series on Instagram you’ll find his baking demos, along with fun recipes that you can follow along with.

For March, Blandino shared his chocolate bunny cookie recipe with the SA Live team to show just how simple it is to add these homemade treats to any Easter basket.

Easy chocolate bunny cookies (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Chocolate Bunny Cookies Recipe

Ingredients

3 c. all-purpose flour



1 c. unsweetened cocoa



1/2 tsp. baking soda



1/2 tsp. kosher salt



1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature



1 c. sugar



2 large eggs



Instructions