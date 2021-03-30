Too Faced Cosmetics co-founder shares his baking tips + tricks in time for Easter

SAN ANTONIO – From cosmetics to cookies--co-founder of Too Faced Cosmetics, Jerrod Blandino, is combining his love for colors and cooking.
“I’ve always been putting wonderful delicious ingredients into my makeup, like we have a whole line of chocolate bronzers, I have the best-selling peach palettes,” Blandino said. “For me, I’m inspired by food to create color, color creates my bakes and in the end it’s fun, delicious and we all have a great time.”
On his IGTV series on Instagram you’ll find his baking demos, along with fun recipes that you can follow along with.
For March, Blandino shared his chocolate bunny cookie recipe with the SA Live team to show just how simple it is to add these homemade treats to any Easter basket.
Chocolate Bunny Cookies Recipe
Ingredients
- 3 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 c. unsweetened cocoa
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 c. sugar
- 2 large eggs
Instructions
- In a bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt.
- Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl, beat butter and sugar on medium-low until combined, 3 minutes. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time. Reduce speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, mixing just until incorporated.
- Divide dough in 2 and roll each portion between 2 sheets of parchment paper to 1/4 inch thick. Chill until firm, 30 minutes in refrigerator or 15 minutes in freezer.
- Heat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment. Using floured cookie cutters, cut out cookies. Place on prepared sheets and chill at least 20 minutes before baking. Reroll, chill, and cut scraps.
- Bake, rotating positions of baking sheets halfway through, until cookies are set around edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on sheets 5 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate as desired