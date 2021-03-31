photo
Chef Leo Davila showcases offerings at new San Antonio restaurant

Brussels sprouts + kimchi, pork belly skewers, more available at Stixs & Stone

SAN ANTONIO – He makes good food pretty. Chef Leo Davila’s new restaurant, Stixs & Stone on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, promises a feast for the eyes and for the stomach.

It’s Davila’s first brick and mortar restaurant with the Catch the Wave team. The team serves Mexican-Asian fusion cuisine at Stixs & Stone, located at 5718b Wurzbach Rd.

The restaurant is open temporary hours for now. You can keep up with the new location on the Stixs & Stone Facebook page. Watch the video above to see some of what’s on the menu.

