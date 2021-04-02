Texas Trippin’: This Helotes shop offers coffee tasting and a bed & breakfast, all under one roof

HELOTES – A short drive north of San Antonio, you’ll find Old Town Helotes. The name derives from the word, “elote” which means “corn,” a common crop in this area in the 19th and 20th century.

If you need a stop for coffee, baked goods and some relaxation, Texas Grounds Coffee Co. has all of the above.

They are known for their giant cream puffs and of course all of their coffee drinks.

A customer-favorite dessert

“Phil and I started in May of 2018, we opened up the bakery, bed & breakfast and coffee shop,” Texas Grounds Coffee Co. owner Jennifer Howard said.

Along the wall of coffee beans, you’ll also find ammo for sale (you know we’re in Texas, y’all).

As a first-timer to Texas Grounds Coffee Co. the owners, Jennifer Howard and Phillip Santillanes, gave me a chance to try a “coffee cupping” tasting.

“Every single time we order coffee we do this to ensure it’s our quality assurance,” Santillanes said.

This involves, smelling slurping and taking in all the flavors from around the world in the coffee beans.

Above the shop is a two-bedroom bed and breakfast that includes a living area with a kitchenette, and sunroom to people watch and enjoy the Texas hills.

As roasters, they help others who want to start up their own shops, by helping to create personalized blends.

Click here for more on Texas Grounds Coffee Company and to book a weekend at their bed & breakfast, click here.