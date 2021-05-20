As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 20, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a Celebrity Chat with actor Andy Garcia! Plus, Filipino food to celebrate Asian Pacific heritage, the Children’s Ballet of SA is back and more.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski sits down for a celebrity chat with “Ocean’s 11″ actor Andy Garcia to talk about his new show on ABC, “Rebel.” The show airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on KSAT 12, so don’t miss it tonight!

The folks from Fili-Deli Filipino Food join us to make some cultural cuisine in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. You can check out their Facebook page for updates and their upcoming name change.

Plus, a new exhibit comes to The DoSeum, the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio give us a sneak peek at “Swan Lake” coming this weekend to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Sort and Order shows us how to organize your home landing space.

