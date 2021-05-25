Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 25, 2021

National Wine Day, Boudro’s reopens, SA drill sergeant turned girls’ basketball coach + more

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Cheers to National Wine Day!
Cheers to National Wine Day! (Pixabay 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., cheers to National Wine Day! Plus, a San Antonio drill sergeant turned coach girls’ basketball coach, Boudro’s reopens and more.

The Board Couple joins us to pop a cork and celebrate with fermented grape libations. Yep, we’re talking about wine! What kind of wine should you drink for when? They’re going to pour the details for us.

Jen is live at a San Antonio institution that’s reopening. Boudro’s Texas Bistro on the Riverwalk has been a treasured attraction in the heart of the Alamo City since 1986, and they do tableside guacamole!

SEA LIFE San Antonio Aquarium opens today at the Shops at Rivercenter. Check out Jen’s preview here.

Plus, a local girls’ basketball coach with a history in the military is changing lives around town. Don’t miss this inspiring story about Coach T and SA Lady Hoops.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

