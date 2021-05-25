As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 25, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., cheers to National Wine Day! Plus, a San Antonio drill sergeant turned coach girls’ basketball coach, Boudro’s reopens and more.

The Board Couple joins us to pop a cork and celebrate with fermented grape libations. Yep, we’re talking about wine! What kind of wine should you drink for when? They’re going to pour the details for us.

When you want to relax at the end of the day, what’s your beverage of choice? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

When you want to relax at the end of the day, what’s your beverage of choice? 🍺🍷🥃🥤 pic.twitter.com/6Fm3f9vAvV — SA Live | ABC KSAT (@SALiveKSAT) May 25, 2021

Jen is live at a San Antonio institution that’s reopening. Boudro’s Texas Bistro on the Riverwalk has been a treasured attraction in the heart of the Alamo City since 1986, and they do tableside guacamole!

Ad

SEA LIFE San Antonio Aquarium opens today at the Shops at Rivercenter. Check out Jen’s preview here.

Plus, a local girls’ basketball coach with a history in the military is changing lives around town. Don’t miss this inspiring story about Coach T and SA Lady Hoops.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.