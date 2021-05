SAN ANTONIO – The new aquarium, located at The Shops at Rivercenter, opens May 25. You can pre-order tickets, now by clicking here. There are several interactive exhibits, along with nearly 3,000 species to see, upclose.

This is the second Sea Life aquarium in Texas, the first one is in Grape Vine. Sea Life San Antonio is the only aquarium in the Alamo City with an underground sea tunnel.