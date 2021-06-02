Fiesta Pooch Parade launches costume contest

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta Pooch Parade raises money for Therapy Animals of San Antonio, and this year it looks a little different. The parade is going virtual and hosting a dog costume contest.

The virtual parade will take place on Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Participants will be required to sign up online for both the parade and the costume contest. The top 10 finalists in the dog costume contest will be selected by a panel of judges based on the number of likes on the Therapy Animals of San Antonio Instagram and Facebook pages.

Handlers and pups are encouraged to dress up, and there’s a great spot in town for you to find Fiesta gear for Fido and Fifi. AztecK9 is a San Antonio business that creates stunning outfits for canines influenced by traditional Mexican designs and patterns. You can see some of the designs offered on its Etsy store in the video above.

Money raised by the Fiesta Pooch Parade will go to benefit Therapy Animals of San Antonio. For contest rules and regulations or to make a donation, visit the Fiesta Pooch Parade website.

