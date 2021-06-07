Want a KSAT Fiesta medal? Donate canned food and it can be yours

Score all 5 KSAT Fiesta medals when you donate canned food | SA Live | KSAT 12

Are you an avid Fiesta medal collector?

Gamez Law Firm will be hosting a drive-thru canned food drive at Panchitos Restaurant, located at 4100 McCullough Ave., on Monday, June 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The first 100 people will get a packet of five KSAT medals and one Gamez medal for their donation.

Canned goods will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.

There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.

