Want a KSAT Fiesta medal? Donate canned food and it can be yours

Are you an avid Fiesta medal collector?
Gamez Law Firm will be hosting a drive-thru canned food drive at Panchitos Restaurant, located at 4100 McCullough Ave., on Monday, June 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The first 100 people will get a packet of five KSAT medals and one Gamez medal for their donation.
Canned goods will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.
There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.
