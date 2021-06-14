SeaWorld’s ‘Electric Ocean’ brings back summer concerts at open-air Nautilus Amphitheater

Summer events at SeaWorld San Antonio you don't want to miss | SA Live | KSAT 12

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Trying to find a fun place to cool off this summer?

When the sun goes down, the night fires up at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Electric Ocean experience fun for adults and kids.

Stay late all summer to immerse yourself in exotic worlds of light and music and experience your favorite SeaWorld attractions in a whole new way.

Join playful, glowing sea creatures and world-class DJs for a family-friendly dance party beneath the waves. Then, end the night with a fireworks spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above.

Live concerts are held on select dates during Electric Ocean at the open-air Nautilus Amphitheater. There will be a taste of rock, country, Latin, or ’90s throwback sounds through Aug. 1.

The Electric Ocean Concert Series is free with park admission.

Summer concert series:

June 19 – December ’63: Tribute to Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons

June 20 – Newsboys

June 26 – Chris Janson

June 27 – Genessa & The Selena Experience

July 2, July 4 – Draw The Line: Aerosmith Tribute Band

July 10 – Vanilla Ice

July 11 – Kenny Metcalf as Elton: The Early Years

July 17 – Jesse McCartney

July 18 - 38 Special

July 24 – Matthew West

July 25 – Shelly Lares

July 31 – Air Supply

August 1 – Blue Oyster Cult

To learn more about SeaWorld summer events, click or tap here.

Performance dates and times are subject to change without notice, SeaWorld mentioned on their website.