SeaWorld’s ‘Electric Ocean’ brings back summer concerts at open-air Nautilus Amphitheater

Trying to find a fun place to cool off this summer?
When the sun goes down, the night fires up at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Electric Ocean experience fun for adults and kids.
Stay late all summer to immerse yourself in exotic worlds of light and music and experience your favorite SeaWorld attractions in a whole new way.
Join playful, glowing sea creatures and world-class DJs for a family-friendly dance party beneath the waves. Then, end the night with a fireworks spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above.
Live concerts are held on select dates during Electric Ocean at the open-air Nautilus Amphitheater. There will be a taste of rock, country, Latin, or ’90s throwback sounds through Aug. 1.
The Electric Ocean Concert Series is free with park admission.
Summer concert series:
June 19 – December ’63: Tribute to Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons
June 20 – Newsboys
June 26 – Chris Janson
June 27 – Genessa & The Selena Experience
July 2, July 4 – Draw The Line: Aerosmith Tribute Band
July 10 – Vanilla Ice
July 11 – Kenny Metcalf as Elton: The Early Years
July 17 – Jesse McCartney
July 18 - 38 Special
July 24 – Matthew West
July 25 – Shelly Lares
July 31 – Air Supply
August 1 – Blue Oyster Cult
To learn more about SeaWorld summer events, click or tap here.
Performance dates and times are subject to change without notice, SeaWorld mentioned on their website.