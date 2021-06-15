The Look: Step out in style for the 'party with a purpose' | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is back so it’s time to get your colorful clothes on for this week-long party.

Elsa Fernandez, owner of Eye Candy Boutique, gives us tips on how to beat the heat in this hot summer but still look your Fiesta best. She specializes in plus-sized clothing and accessories.

The store is also in the running for best clothing boutique in the San Antonio Current’s “Best of San Antonio” competition, so make sure you show your support and vote.

