Fiesta flight to remember with the U.S. Army Golden Knights

The elite parachute team makes history with a tribute to first responders to kick off Fiesta 2021 in San Antonio

Jennifer Struski
, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

The U.S. Golden Knights drop into Fiesta Fiesta San Antonio to honor first responders | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – The elite parachute team for the United States Army made history at Fiesta 2021. They descended into Fiesta Fiesta on Thursday to honor all the first responders who have been working through the pandemic.

“I love making history, that’s what our job is, but I’ve never actually been to fiesta so I’m excited,” SCF Jesse Robbins, U.S. Army, said.

The Golden Knights have conducted more than 16,000 shows in 50 states and 48 countries and they have broken 348 world records.

“A lot of people think of sky diving as a rollercoaster, but that’s not actually what happens,” Robbins said “The aircraft is actually moving at 120 mph and terminal velocity for a normal skydiver is 120 mph.”

Many of these skydivers have logged anywhere from 1,200 to 3,000.

