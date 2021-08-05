RECIPE: Hearty sheet pan breakfast

SAN ANTONIO – WHAT YOU NEED:

• 4-6 small links uncooked breakfast sausage

• 4-6 strips bacon

• 16 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 8 oz. small brown mushrooms, halved (quartered if large)

• 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped • 1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper • 4-6 large eggs (one per person)

• ¼ cup chopped fresh herbs, such as basil and Italian parsley

• Toast for serving, if desired

WHAT YOU DO:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Wash tomatoes and cut into halves lengthwise. Brush mushrooms clean with a damp paper towel and halve (or quarter if large). Mince garlic. Add these ingredients to a large bowl and set aside. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment or foil (for easy cleanup and to keep eggs from sticking). Place the sausages and bacon on the prepared baking sheet and roast for 15 minutes.

While sausages and bacon are roasting, toss the tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic with 1 tablespoon EVOO, a few good pinches of kosher salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Take pan out of oven, flip sausages and bacon and add veggies. Return pan to oven and roast for 5 minutes.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and make wells among the vegetables. Crack one egg into each well, return baking sheet to the oven and roast until meats are cooked through and egg whites are opaque throughout, 5 minutes if you want runny yolks, 8 for jammy yolks, 10 for fully cooked yolks.

Remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with herbs. Serve on top of or alongside toast if desired.