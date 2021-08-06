Boozy summer sweets from Tootie Pie Co. + The Cake Plate

SAN ANTONIO – As summer is winding down, The Cake Plate and Tootie Pie Co. is sharing their boozy collection of pies before their fall collection takes over the menu.

The boozy collection includes four 4 inch pies: gin key lime, whiskey apple, crumb pecan whiskey, and coconut almond stout.

“The Salty Dog is just like the cocktail, it’s got grapefruit juice in it, gin and salt,” owner Scott Calvert said.

Other options include a strawberry daiquiri pie (with rum), a blueberry lemon vodka pie, and a lemon drop cake (with vodka).

All the recipes include spirits from Texas-based distilleries such as Rebecca Creek and Deep Eddy and Dripping Springs gin.

They also offer what’s called a “Dude” cake which is the old favorite yellow cake with chocolate frosting.

“We used to get a lot of grooms who would ask for yellow cake with chocolate icing so we dubbed this the “Dude” cake. We bumped it up a bit and added some rum to it,” Calvert said.

Tootie Pie Co. has been around for 36 years and The Cake Plate has been in business for 25 years.

The Dripping Springs Tootie Pie Co. opens in September. Be sure to follow both on Instagram for all the updates.